Walter W. Jacobs
Greenville - Walter Jacobs, 87, husband of Jean Brooks Jacobs, died Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Born in Louisville, KY on Mother's Day, May 8, 1932, he was the son of the late Walter Jacobs, Sr. of St. Petersburg, FL and Dolla Mae Carter of Louisville, KY.
Walter graduated from Berea College in Kentucky, celebrating his 65th college reunion two years ago. He also graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kentucky with a Master of Religious Education degree in 1955. Walter served seven churches in Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina for forty years as Minister of Music and/or Education. He was president of the Southeastern Religious Education Association and an officer of the Conventions RE Associations. Walter was a member of several committees of the SC Baptist Convention and contributed articles through the years to many publications of the Baptist Sunday School Board. He led conferences at Ridgecrest Baptist Assembly and Growth Conferences in churches throughout the Southern Baptist Convention.
Upon his retirement at Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville, Walter had a second career as an Independent Insurance Broker, making hundreds of new friends in Individual and Group Insurance and with fellow agents as a member and officer in the local NAHU Chapter.
He attended Earle Street Baptist Church in Greenville, SC. Walter was a Rotarian and a Paul Harris Fellow along with several family members. He had 28 years of perfect attendance in the Greenville Rotary Club, was President of the Greenville East Rotary 1996-1997, and was Rotarian of the Year in 1998. Walter was also a fifty year plus mason, a proud Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Palmetto Executive Toastmasters Club.
Walter was an avid tennis player, pickleball player, hunter, and fisherman. He was on several Pebble Creek Country Club UPTA teams that won League Championships, and he and his partners were No. 2 in SC 1997-1998 in 4.0 Doubles. He was also captain of a 70s tennis team that won a national championship. Walter was also in the "Happy Strummers" Ukelele Group.
In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by his children, Alicia Hill and her husband Jeff, and Rita Martin and her husband Jeffrey; six grandchildren, Delaney Payne and her husband Brian, Alexandria Hill, Jacob Hill, Annalise Hill, Joshua Martin, and Janna Martin; three great grandchildren, Ember Mangus, Bryson Payne, and Baron Payne.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a daughter, Emily Mangus, and a sister, Helena Mink.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. His "Going Home" celebration will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Honorary pallbearers will be Rotarians, members of tennis teams with whom he played or captained, fellow Pickleball players, and fellow players in the "Happy Strummers" Ukelele Group.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helena Jacobs Mink Scholarship Fund at Berea College, 101 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40403.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019