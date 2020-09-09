1/1
Wanda Costner Robbins
1924 - 2020
Spartanburg - Wanda Ree Costner Robbins, 96, of Spartanburg, SC died September 4, 2020 at Summit Hills. Born January 9, 1924 in rural Rutherford County, NC, she was the daughter of Joe and Metal Fite Costner and the widow of Max Morris Robbins.

She was married to Max Robbins from 1942 until his death in 1997, a faithful

and devoted wife, working hard inside the home and worked various jobs through the years, stopping only when the youngest was born and then returning when he started to school. A faithful member of Fernwood Baptist Church since 1961, she was a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class.

A resident of Russell Street for over 60 years, she had a special relationship with her neighbors. Much of her last year was spent at Eden Terrace Assisted Living and Summit Hills.

She is survived by her sons, Boyce (Betty) Robbins of Landrum, SC, Kenneth (Lynn) Robbins of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters, Ginny (Scott) Hartis of Charlotte, NC, Angela Robbins Massey (Kristofer) Marshall, Fort Myers, FL; grandsons, Charles (Lauren) Robbins, Sr., Lexington, SC, Gregory (Ryan) Robbins, Weehawken, NJ; great grandsons, Remington Robbins, Charles G. Robbins, Jr.; great granddaughter, Vivian Robbins; and brother, Joe Dean (Francine) Costner, Polk County, NC. She was predeceased by a sister, Willena (Felix) McKinney.

Private funeral service for the family was held Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff at Eden Terrace and Summit Hills, and to Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg for the love and care of Wanda.

If friends and family wish to do so, a memorial may be made to Fernwood Baptist Church, P. O. Box 7058, Spartanburg, SC, 29304.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

