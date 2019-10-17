Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:15 PM - 2:00 PM
Agnew Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Agnew Road Baptist Church
Services
Wanda Fay Moser Paddock

Wanda Fay Moser Paddock Obituary
Wanda Fay Moser Paddock

Greenville - Wanda Fay Moser Paddock, of Greenville, S.C., died October 14, 2019, at Shepherd's Care Assisted Living Center after a short illness. She was 85. A native of Seminole, Okla., Wanda had lived in Greenville since 1955 and retired in 1999 after teaching typing at Bob Jones Academy for four decades. After 12 years of mission trips to Haiti, she and her husband led summer mission teams for 21 consecutive years to Spanish-speaking countries and helped to found a youth camp in Mexico.

Wanda will be remembered for many things, but especially her gifts of friendship and community and sense of fun. She was deeply interested in other people and made friends wherever she went. Wanda was always ready to engage in conversation and particularly to share with others her love for Jesus.

She is survived by her son Keith, daughter-in-law Paula and grand-daughters Katrina, Heidi and Christianna Paddock of Triangle, Va.; son Craig, daughter-in-law Amber and grandchildren Charlie and Grace Paddock of Charlotte, N.C.; and her sister-in-law, Helen Paddock of Kalamazoo, Mich.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Argyle Paddock.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m., at Agnew Road Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:15 to 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Campamento META, care of IFM, P.O. Box 7791, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
