Wanda M. Huff
Wanda M Huff

Greenville - Ms. Wanda Michelle "Momm" Valentine Huff, 55, of Greenville, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. She was a daughter of the late Amos Richard Sr. and Mattie B. Valentine.

Surviving: two daughters, LaTasha Valentine and Keisha Valentine, both of the home; one brother, Carl Valentine of the home; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 4:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.






Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
