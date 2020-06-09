Wanda M Huff
Greenville - Ms. Wanda Michelle "Momm" Valentine Huff, 55, of Greenville, passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown. She was a daughter of the late Amos Richard Sr. and Mattie B. Valentine.
Surviving: two daughters, LaTasha Valentine and Keisha Valentine, both of the home; one brother, Carl Valentine of the home; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 4:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.