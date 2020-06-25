Ward Benjamin McClain Iii
1995 - 2020
Ward Benjamin McClain, III

Greenville - Benjamin was born in Greenville, S.C. on April 21st, 1995, and departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 9th, 2020. He loved first and foremost God and his Family. He was a beloved Son, Brother, Grandson, Uncle, and friend. He was a Baptist, but most importantly, he was (and is in heaven) a Christian.

Being an avid "gamer", he tested video games for Microsoft and was studying video game design. He was intelligent, versatile, generous, loyal, and possessed many other qualities. He will be missed, but his Family finds solace in knowing that they will reunite with him in heaven.

He is survived by his Father, Ward Benjamin McClain, Jr., Mother, Sonja Gay McClain, two Sisters, Gladys Erin McClain and Amelia Grace McClain, his Grandmother, Raleigh S. Thomas, and his special Nephew, Roderick Lee Allen.

The Thomas McAfee Funeral Home took care of arrangements. A funeral service was held with Family members and friends present. Rest in peace, Benjamin. We love you.

Please make donations to:

South Carolina Chapter Of P.O.S.T.

(Protect Our Stolen Treasures)

P.O. Box 17892

Greenville, S.C. 29606

southcarolinachapterofpost@gmail.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
