Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Travelers Rest, SC - Warren Robinson Keene, 76, of Travelers Rest, SC, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1942, the only son of Burton and Barbara Keene of Norwell, MA.

He is survived by his beloved family, Tricia Keene, his wife of 45 years, their two sons and a daughter, their spouses and two grandchildren: Timothy Keene and his wife Claire Oliverson of Jamaica Plain, MA; Jeffrey Keene, his wife Peggy Ho Keene, and grandson Ethan Keene of Plano, Texas; and Deanna Keene McIntyre, her husband David McIntyre and grandson William McIntyre of Jamaica Plain, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Webb Lake Association, P.O. Box 36, Weld, Maine 04285.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
