Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Piedmont, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Shiloh United Methodist Church
Piedmont, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Aiken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Aiken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Aiken Obituary
Wayne Aiken

Greenville - Wayne Benjamin Aiken, 93, husband of Roxie Reeves Aiken, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Charlie Marion and Corrie Hannon Aiken. He grew up on his beloved family farm in Anderson County, attended Carson Newman College, and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in WWII, where he applied and was accepted to participate in the V-12 Naval Aviation Pre-flight Officer Candidate Program, and there developed his love of flying his own planes for years to follow.

Mr. Aiken retired as the Co-owner and President of Aiken Brothers, Inc. for more than 45 years and was the Founder/President of Aiken Chemical Company. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he also served as a Scoutmaster of Troop 221, taking his team to complete the Philmont, New Mexico, 50 Mile Challenge.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter, Rhonda Aiken of Greenville; sons, Wayne B. Aiken, Jr. of Greenville, Russell K. Aiken of Pelzer; and sister, Doris A. Reeves of Greenville.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Charles W., Joseph M., and Fred E. Aiken.

A graveside service will be held at his childhood church, Shiloh United Methodist Church, on Friday, September 27 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.

Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now