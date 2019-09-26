|
Wayne Aiken
Greenville - Wayne Benjamin Aiken, 93, husband of Roxie Reeves Aiken, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Charlie Marion and Corrie Hannon Aiken. He grew up on his beloved family farm in Anderson County, attended Carson Newman College, and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in WWII, where he applied and was accepted to participate in the V-12 Naval Aviation Pre-flight Officer Candidate Program, and there developed his love of flying his own planes for years to follow.
Mr. Aiken retired as the Co-owner and President of Aiken Brothers, Inc. for more than 45 years and was the Founder/President of Aiken Chemical Company. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he also served as a Scoutmaster of Troop 221, taking his team to complete the Philmont, New Mexico, 50 Mile Challenge.
In addition to his wife, survivors include daughter, Rhonda Aiken of Greenville; sons, Wayne B. Aiken, Jr. of Greenville, Russell K. Aiken of Pelzer; and sister, Doris A. Reeves of Greenville.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Charles W., Joseph M., and Fred E. Aiken.
A graveside service will be held at his childhood church, Shiloh United Methodist Church, on Friday, September 27 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 701 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 26, 2019