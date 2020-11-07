1/1
Wayne Thomas Nighbert Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Thomas Nighbert, Sr.

Piedmont - Wayne Thomas Nighbert, Sr., 73, husband of the late Sandra "Sandi" Nighbert, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at home.

Born in Madison, SD, he was the son of the late Wayne and Lillian Waugh Nighbert.

Mr. Nighbert was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Piedmont Wood Carvers and Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War

He is survived by three children, Wayne Nighbert, Jr. (Laurie), Shawn Nighbert (Johanna), and Chad Nighbert (Angela); twelve grandchildren, Samantha Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Amanda McClellan, Cassandra "Cassie" Wagner, Karla Nighbert, Freya Nighbert, Reese Nighbert, Colby Nighbert, Audrey Nighbert, Lydia Johnson, Isaac Johnson, and Abigail Johnson; three great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Leonard; and Norma Garcia; and brothers, Michael Nighbert, Dan Nighbert, and Tim Nighbert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Candice Wagner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Guests are encouraged to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Condolences including Hugs From Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved