Wendell Haymon, PhD
- - Wendell Haymon, PhD, passed on July 16, 2020 at home from complications of leukemia. Wendell was born in Leesville, Louisiana on September 1, 1941 to the late Jeremiah and Florence Jeane Haymon.
Wendell was an alumnus of Baton Rouge High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1963 and a master's degree in chemistry and food technology in 1965. He was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity.
He honorably served in the US Army, where he was instrumental in the development of the Meal, Ready to Eat and the space program. He separated as a Captain in 1967, where on he embarked on his PhD in Food Science at North Carolina State University, graduating in 1970.
Throughout his long career, which included working for Lipton Tea, Merck & Co, Intech-Biolabs, General Nutrition Centers in Spartanburg and lastly Herbalife of Winston-Salem, he helped develop Lipton Cup of Soup, canned Ice Tea and was a world renowned expert in the manufacturing of hard sausages. He was an expert in product quality and improving efficiencies in food product manufacturing.
He was also a devoted horseman, watching the developing of Doctor Wendell MF into an International competitor, an avid skier and golfer, and took great joy in great food and wine.
He is predeceased by his siblings Leruew Haymon, Jimmy Haymon, Thomas Haymon, Pauline Haymon Foreman, and Shirley Haymon Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Maryanna Haymon and son Gary (Michelle) of Fairfax, Virginia, and daughter Sherlyn of Orlando, Florida. His first marriage to the late Marilyn W. Haymon of Mathews, NC ended in divorce.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the SRHS Foundation, Attn: Mary Mill, 101 Eastwood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. In the memo section, please note Cancer Center.
Condolences can be made to the family at http://www.sandersfuneralandcremation.com
Sanders Funeral and Cremation Service of Columbus, NC.