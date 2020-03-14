|
Wilbur Nelson "Buddy" Dulin, Jr.
Pickens - Wilbur Nelson "Buddy" Dulin, Jr., 72, was born on Jan. 13, 1948 in Aberdeen MS, and passed away on March 10, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A son of the late W.N. Dulin, Sr. and Frances Markette Dulin, Mr. Dulin graduated from high school at A.C. Flora in Columbia, and earned a bachelors and a masters degree from Clemson University. For more than thirty years he operated a residential and commercial construction company in the upstate. He has for the last forty years lived in Pickens Co., SC. He loved family, very especially his beautiful granddaughters; and he loved and trained animals throughout his life, particularly those he bred and showed with exceptional success through Chihuahuas of Belle Shoals, winning Best in Breed at Westminster.
He is survived by his three children, Tucker Dulin (Amanda) of Salem, Sarah Dulin-Burdeshaw (Galen) of Greenville, and Thad Dulin (Dixie) of Greenville, five granddaughters, Elizabeth, Dottie, Eloise, Georgetta, and Sarah Frances; three siblings, Dr. Nina Dulin-Mallory, Paul R. Dulin (Kelli) and Pamela D. Rogers; and eight nieces and nephews.
A gathering will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pickens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 83, Liberty, SC 29657 or P.E.E.R.S Inc. by visiting https://peersincvethome.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020