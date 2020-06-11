Wilbur R. White
Taylors - Wilbur Ross White, 87, of 5965 Mountain View Rd., Taylors died at his home June 9th, 2020.
He was a retired school teacher, owner of White's Jersey Dairy, and a member of Taylors Church of Christ. Mr. White was a U.S. Army Korean Veteran.
Surviving are his sons, Ross White (Misty), and Jamison White (Kaylee); brothers, David, James, Frank, and sister Virginia; his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebecca and Charissa White; his ex-wife is Karen Surratt.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alonzo and Blanche White, wife Edith and sister JoAnn.
Graveside service will be held at Gum Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery at 203 Gum Springs Rd, Taylors, SC at 11:00am on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.