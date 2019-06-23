|
Wilda Darlene McCown Sorrow
Greenville - Wilda Darlene McCown Sorrow, 82, widow of Norman R. Sorrow passed away June 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Violet McCown.
Survivors include her children; Wesley Sorrow, Rebecca and (Eddie) Hucks, a daughter-in-law, Jeanne Ross, one brother, Marvin (Judy) McCown, and three grandchildren; Elizabeth Hucks, Ryan Sorrow, and Alex Sorrow. Wilda was predeceased by one son Arthur Sorrow.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019