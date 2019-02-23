|
|
Wilene B. Mason
Greer - Sally Wilene Bowman Mason, 79, widow of William James Mason, Jr., passed away February 21, 2019.
A native of Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Albert Prue Bowman and Ruby Hampton Bowman, a retired store owner, owner-operator of Cars Unlimited, a member of the Greer Kiwanis Club and member of Washington Baptist Church. She was a philanthropist for the local community and churches.
Surviving are one son, Jeff Wood of Greer; one brother, Ernest Preston "Buddy" Bowman of Gainesville, Georgia; one sister, Jean Reeder Wilkes of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Eric Wood and Jennifer Erin Wood.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Linda Hart.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made at Washington Baptist Church, 3500 North Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651.
