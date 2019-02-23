Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Washington Baptist Church
3500 North Highway 14
Greer, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Washington Baptist Church
3500 North Highway 14
Greer, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilene Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilene B. Mason

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilene B. Mason Obituary
Wilene B. Mason

Greer - Sally Wilene Bowman Mason, 79, widow of William James Mason, Jr., passed away February 21, 2019.

A native of Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Albert Prue Bowman and Ruby Hampton Bowman, a retired store owner, owner-operator of Cars Unlimited, a member of the Greer Kiwanis Club and member of Washington Baptist Church. She was a philanthropist for the local community and churches.

Surviving are one son, Jeff Wood of Greer; one brother, Ernest Preston "Buddy" Bowman of Gainesville, Georgia; one sister, Jean Reeder Wilkes of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey Eric Wood and Jennifer Erin Wood.

She was also predeceased by one sister, Linda Hart.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 1:00 until 2:45 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made at Washington Baptist Church, 3500 North Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now