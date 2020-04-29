|
|
Willa Vickery McMahan
Greenville - Willa Vickery McMahan, 88, widow of James Edward McMahan, passed away in Greenville on April 27, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late William Hightower and Emma Hale Vickery.
Willa was a member of Augusta Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Martha Watson (Al) of Townville and Jama Nation (Scott) of Taylors; two brothers, Bill Vickery (Georgie) of Simpsonville and David Vickery (Lind) of Greenville; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn McMahan of Greenville.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan Vickery Burns.
The family would like to thank Ingrid Henderson for the special care and kindness she provided our mother.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
To send notes of condolences, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020