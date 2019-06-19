Willard Black Shaloski



Easley - Mrs. Willard Black Shaloski, 90, wife of the late Bernard "Ski" Shaloski, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.



Born in Easley, a daughter of the late James Ansel Black and the late Laverne Gattis Black, Mrs. Shaloski was a founding member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church, and enjoyed working in the yard, needle work, and spent her entire life doing for others.



Surviving are two sisters, Sue B. Gibson, and Lula B. Camp; and one granddaughter, Annie Adams.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Shaloski was predeceased by a son, Greg Shaloski; three brothers, James Cleo Black, J. Elmo Black, and Melvin Black; and one sister, Frances B. Smith.



Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the graveside service.



The family is at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, 880 S. Pleasantburg Drive STE 1A, Greenville, SC 29607.



