|
|
Willard Gosnell
Pelzer - Willard Roland Gosnell, 95, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Richard Campbell Nursing Home.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Alfred and Odell Hughes Gosnell. Willard was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. Willard, after WWII, went to work in the mills of Pelzer and retired there as an industrial engineer. He left the mill for several years during the 1960's to be Postmaster in Pelzer. Willard was a lifelong member of the Pelzer Presbyterian Church. He did a lot of fishing when he was young and played golf when he was older. He was well respected in his community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are son, Keith (Cheyrel) Gosnell of Pelzer; brother, Gene (Nancy) Gosnell of Lexington; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Jessie Martin Gosnell; sons, David and Phillip Gosnell; and brother, James Gosnell.
Services for Willard will be held at Gray Mortuary Chapel on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the chapel service, Willard will be laid to rest next to Jessie at Pine Lawn Cemetery (behind the Church of God in Pelzer).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019