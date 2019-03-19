Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Temple AME Church
Simpsonville - Mr. William Harpe, 83, of Simpsonville, passed on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Prisma Health Upstate.

Mr. Harpe is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three (53) years, Mrs. Lizzette Suber Harpe of the home; two daughters, Ms. Nyoka Harpe of Duncan, SC, and Mrs. Nikki Harpe Crawford, (Dennis Crawford); a grandson, Kyran Crawford of Simpsonville, SC; one brother, Mr. Rufus A. Harpe of Greenville, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11:00am at Allen Temple AME Church, with burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 19, 2019
