William A. Robinson, Jr.



Easley - William A. Robinson Jr. died peacefully at home in Easley, S. C. on 9 April 2019. He was 93 years old. Bill was born in Easley in 1925, the son of the late W. A. "Alex" Robinson and Mary Burgess Robinson. He married Mary Elizabeth Black of Greenville in April of 1953.



Bill was graduated from Easley High School in 1942 and Clemson College (Clemson University) in 1948 with a B.S. in Economics, and from the University of South Carolina Law School with an L.L.B. in 1950 and a J.D. in 1970. He completed Clemson and law school on the G. I. Bill, and was admitted to the S. C. Bar Association in 1950. He practiced law in Easley from his admission until his death. He loved to read and to study economics.



In 1943, Bill volunteered for the U. S. Army Air Corps and served as an airplane mechanic and ground crew chief on a Boeing B-29 with the First Bomb Squadron, Ninth Bombardment Group VH (Very Heavy), 20th Air Force until 1946. He flew on one combat mission from Iwo Jima before Japan surrendered.



He served as trustee for Pickens County School District A from 1962 to 1971. During his term, the schools were integrated and consolidated from the five separate school districts to one; he was a part of the creation of the vocational school and a building program. He was chairman during the last few years and he served when the first superintendent of schools was hired.



His first charitable job was secretary-treasurer of the Pickens County Library, and he served as public defender for Pickens County from 1974 to 1975.



Bill grew up next door to and was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church, where he was elder emeritus and a former deacon and elder. He was a member and past president of the Easley Rotary Club, and had perfect attendance since January 1952. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.



S. C. Gov. Nikki Haley conferred the Order of the Silver Crescent upon him in 2012. He was also a member of the board of trustees of the S. C. Chamber of Commerce. Bill was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the Poinsett Club, Greenville Country Club, and Pickens County Country Club. He was the first scribe, former commodore, and last surviving founding member of the Pawley's Island Yacht Club.



Bill is survived by Mary Black Robinson of the home, and four children: Alex (married to Patty), of Belmont, N. C.; Jim (Melissa), of Easley; Alan (Jeanne), of Greenville; and Elizabeth Weaver (David), of Easley. He and Mary have eight grandchildren: Katherine and Patricia, Ben and MaryAnn, Neal and Walt (Michelle), and Mary and James Weaver.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Ben Barnhardt Robinson; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Robinson; and his brother, Alfred Burgess Robinson, also of Easley.



Visitation will be held Saturday, 13 April 2019 at Easley Presbyterian Church, 200 S. First St., from 12:30 p. m. to 1:45 p. m. The funeral service will commence at 2 p. m. in the sanctuary, with Rev. Dr. William P. Seel and Rev. Dr. Christie S. Gravely officiating, with interment at Westview Cemetery immediately following the service. Escort of Honor will be the Easley Rotary Club, Elders of Easley Presbyterian Church, and the Coffee Club.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley Presbyterian Church--Endowment, 200 S. First St., Easley, SC 29640, or to the .



The family is at the home.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home--Downtown, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary