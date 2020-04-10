Services
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Resources
More Obituaries for William Alford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Alford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Alford Obituary
William Alford

Greenville - William Garland Alford, Jr., 82, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. He was the son of the late William Garland Alford, Sr. and Katie Bell Alford of Youngsville, NC.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ilona Kozel Alford; his devoted daughter, Carolyn Garland Alford-Phillips; and his granddaughters, Felicity Anne and Eleanor Garland Phillips.

Bill proudly served his country in the Navy. He graduated from the Army Language School. During his last assignment, he served with the National Security Agency. This assignment led to his career in telecommunications. He enjoyed being outside driving his tractor and landscaping.

Interment will be private at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -