William Alford
Greenville - William Garland Alford, Jr., 82, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9th, 2020. He was the son of the late William Garland Alford, Sr. and Katie Bell Alford of Youngsville, NC.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ilona Kozel Alford; his devoted daughter, Carolyn Garland Alford-Phillips; and his granddaughters, Felicity Anne and Eleanor Garland Phillips.
Bill proudly served his country in the Navy. He graduated from the Army Language School. During his last assignment, he served with the National Security Agency. This assignment led to his career in telecommunications. He enjoyed being outside driving his tractor and landscaping.
Interment will be private at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020