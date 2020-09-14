William, Sr. and Marsha Norman
Taylors - William Joseph Norman, Sr., 92, and Marsha Kay Frazier Norman, 83, both of Taylors, were welcomed into Heaven dancing together on Friday, September 11, 2020.
William was born in Camden, South Carolina, a son of the late Rev. C. L. and Geneva Elizabeth Norman, and Marsha was born in Cumberland, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Cameron and Wilma Nolan Frazier. They were members of The Link Sunday School Class at Taylors First Baptist Church and were members of Pelham Road Baptist Church. The couple enjoyed camping and traveling near and far in their motorhome with their friends and family.
The couple is survived by their son, William "Billy" Joseph Norman, Jr., (Debbie) of Greenville; two grandchildren, William "Joey" Joseph Norman, III, of Greenville, and Victoria Norman Cornmesser (Joshua) of Spartanburg.
William is also survived by one brother, James Norman of Virginia; one sister, Lenore Chambers of Greenville; and one sister-in-law, Chloris Norman of Taylors.
Marsha is also survived by two sisters, Sandra Waddell of Greenville, and Rhonda Rutterbush (Steve) of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
William is preceded in death by a brother, Hal C. Norman.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with a funeral service following at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Due to current restrictions, social distancing will be observed, and only 75 people will be allowed in the chapel for the service. The service will be live streamed on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page beginning at 11:45 AM.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homes of Hope, 3 Dunean Street, Greenville, SC 29611, or to Fellow Countrymen, PO Box 15123, Greenville, SC 29610.
A full obituary for both William and Marsha can be found at www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com
