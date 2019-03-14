|
|
William Anne Pamplin
Easley - William Anne Barnes Pamplin, beloved wife of Evan Burnett Pamplin, died on Tuesday morning, March 12th, 2019 at the McCall Hospice House. Born in Elm City, NC on November 13,1947 to the late Elbert Pridgen and Shirley Anne Smith Barnes, William was raised in Columbia, SC. She finished A.C.Flora High School, attended Lenoir-Rhyne College and graduated from The University of South Carolina with a B.S. in Education. She went on to get her Masters of Botany at Clemson University. She and her husband settled in Easley, SC where she taught first at Easley Jr. High School and then at Easley High School until her retirement in 2003.William was a long time member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Easley, serving on the Vestry Committee. Some activities she enjoyed were memberships in Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society for women educators, the Bridger Family Association as well as tutoring with Mary's house and volunteering at the Upstate Food Coop in Six Mile, SC. She also had great love for all flora and fauna.
In addition to her husband, William is survived by a daughter, Ryerson Pamplin of Mount Pleasant, SC,a son, Wylie Pamplin of Brevard, NC, a sister, Reed Barnes Lawson of Mathews ,VA and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. William will always be admired and cherished by her students. Her hand was always extended to her friends and acquaintances. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held for William at St. Michael's Episcopal Church of Easley, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the church. A graveside remembrance for the family will be held at the family cemetery in Brevard, NC at a later date.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Mary's House, P.O.Box 132, Pickens, SC 29671. It also wishes to extend a Thank You to St. Francis Hospital and Bon Secours McCall Hospice House for their wonderful, loving care.
Cremation Society of SC & Westville Funerals is assisting the Pamplin family.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 14, 2019