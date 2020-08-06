1/
William Augustus Longstreet Sibley Jr.
William Augustus Longstreet Sibley, Jr.

Greenville - William Augustus Longstreet "Bill" Sibley, Jr. died on August 4, 2020.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William Augustus Longstreet Sibley, Sr. and Nancy Wilson Sibley.

Mr. Sibley was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, Greenville, and served as a Deacon, Elder, and beloved Sunday School teacher.

Mr. Sibley is survived by two sons, William A. L. Sibley, III (Candice) and Harry Holland Sibley, all of Atlanta, GA; his daughter, Julia Sibley-Jones (Mark) of Greenville; and 5 grandchildren: Spencer, William, Elizabeth, Jack and Emma. He is also survived by his sister, Josephine Sibley Shippen of St. Simon's Island, GA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Holland Boney of Wilmington, NC; fifteen nieces and nephews; his dear companion, Katheryn Kirk Fouche of Montreat, NC; and admirers from all corners of his life.

Due to COVID, memorial services will be postponed until conditions allow for appropriate celebration.

Memorials may be sent to Fourth Presbyterian Church, the Montreat Conference Center, or to the charity of your choice.

To read Bill's full obituary and to send condolences or "Hugs from Home", please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
