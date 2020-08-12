William "Bill" Black
Greenville - The Lord called William "Bill" Clifton Black, II, 82, home on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Hoke Barrymore Black Sr., and Ruth Wells Black.
Mr. Black was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a devout Christian and in all the affairs of life was honorable and true.
His memory lives on by his two brothers, Hoke Barrymore Black Jr., and Archibald "Archie" Wells Black, and his wife, Carol Gault Black; nephew, Archibald Wells Black, Jr., all of Greenville; niece, Catherine Black Koysza and her husband, David, of Mount Pleasant.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Greenville, 847 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC 29601 or the South Carolina Chapter of ALS, 7499 Parklane Rd #144, Columbia, SC 29223.
Condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
