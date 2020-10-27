William "Tommy" Bonham Thomas
Greenville - William Bonham "Tommy" Thomas, 89, of Greenville, went to heaven on October 26, 2020, while at his residence. Tommy was born on January 7, 1931, in Anderson County, SC, to the late James R. and Grace Fleming Thomas. He was a retired city carrier for the USPS, and was a proud member of the US Navy, serving his country during the Korean War.
Tommy was a former member and Elder of Calvary Presbyterian, as well as a former member and Deacon of Holmes Memorial Church. He was a proud member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, and the Westcliffe Homeowners Association. At his home in Rolling Green Retirement Village, he was actively involved in the Rolling Green Village Players and Chorale. He also became a watercolor artist in his 80s while living at Rolling Green Retirement Village and participated in Bible Study Fellowship.
He is survived by his children, Robert Lowell Thomas of Greenville, Cheri Jane Thomas Clayton of Greenville, and Douglas Richard Thomas (Denise Carey Thomas) of Danielsville, GA. He was a father to his grandson, Robert William Thomas (Elizabeth Thomas), and has six other grandchildren, Dixie Lynn Clayton McClure (Ryan), William Douglas Clayton, Andrew Ellis Clayton (Stephanie), Jordon Douglas Thomas, Ryan Carey Thomas, and Sara Katelyn Thomas. He was a great grandfather to William Campbell Thomas and Ilana Jane Clayton, Hadley Lynn McClure, Clayton Ryan McClure, Andrew Ellis Clayton, Jr., and Vyla Eloise Clayton. He had many nieces, nephews, friends, and a special community of friends at his home at Rolling Green Retirement Village.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Thomas Brannon; a half sister, Margaret Henderson; and three half brothers, Frank Fleming, Jack Gaddis, and Buck Fleming.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, at 10:30 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. following the service at Meadow Cemetery in Comer, GA. The family appreciates those in attendance following the CDC recommendations on wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorial gifts may be made to Meadow Cemetery Fund, PO Box 646, Comer, GA 30629.
