Resources
More Obituaries for William King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Boyd "Bill" King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Boyd "Bill" King Obituary
William "Bill" Boyd King

Greer - Bill King passed away in Greenville on the afternoon of February 4, 2020, at the age of 89 with family in attendance. A native of Atlanta, GA, and long-term resident of N. Miami Bch., FL, and Greer, SC, Bill is the son of the late William "Willie" and Polly A. Phillips King of Cape Province, S. Africa, and Atlanta, GA, respectively. Dearly loved by his family and friends, he is preceded in death by spouses Louise N. Kiene (m1951), and P. Lynn Arms Forward (m2003). He is survived by his brother Larry R. King and his four children, Janet L. Freeman, Beverly A. King, W. Boyd King Jr., and Kevin L. King, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was Vice President and General Manager of SP Richards in Miami, FL, where he retired in 1991 after 37 years of service. An avid world traveler, voracious reader and history buff, Bill also enjoyed oil painting and bible study as an active member of Brookwood Community Church. A future graveside service will be held in Soddy-Daisy, TN, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -