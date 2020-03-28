|
|
William "Bill" C. Brissey, Jr.
Greenville - William "Bill" C. Brissey, Jr., 77, beloved husband to the late Elizabeth "Libby" (Dean) Brissey, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, Bill was the eldest of four children born of the late William "Bill" C. Brissey, Sr. and Carrie Louise "Lucy" (Jackson) Brissey. Bill attended Easley High School and began his career in the textile industry working at Stone Manufacturing in Greenville. He later went to work with Designlab in Greenville where he would retire as the company's Vice-President after 35 years of service. Even after retiring, Bill continued to work part-time in the company in order to stay connected to his friends and colleagues. He was admired for his strength of character, abundant kindness and generosity, and mostly his devotion to the love of his life, his bride Libby, who passed away in February.
Bill leaves his children, Amanda Wood (Gregg Deshields) of Taylors and David Brissey (Dawn Napoli) of Piedmont; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dianne Gillespie (Charles) of Easley and Carrol Herrin (Virgil) of Georgia; a brother-in-law, Dr. John Thomas Dean, III ( Joanne) of Easley and their family as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and his beloved fur-baby, Lexie.
In addition to his beloved wife Libby, Bill was predeceased by a daughter Sonya Lynn Andrews and a brother, Thomas Brissey.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park. His recorded funeral service will be posted for public viewing on the funeral home website shortly after the event. A public memorial service will be held at a future date at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home.
Bill's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Bill's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020