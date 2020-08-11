William "Bill" Caldwell McEachern



- - William "Bill" Caldwell McEachern escaped this mortal realm August 4th, 2020. He bravely fought against a stubborn cancer but ultimately lost. He was a wonderful son, father, spouse and loveable member of the Greenville community.



Bill was born on February 27, 1934, the only child of Fred Hall and Leona Broome McEachern in Concord, North Carolina. He graduated from Concord High School then attended and graduated from Furman University in 1955. His greatest legacy was proof that Furman was not actually a dry campus. He additionally served in the military retiring as a 1st Lt USAC Artillery.



He was survived by and so proud of his two adult children: Jeb Caldwell McEachern, husband to Darrelle, father to Wyatt Romain and Yates McEachern residing in Greenville; and Molly Hash, wife to Shawn, mother to Caleb, Annalia, Reecie and Sadie residing in Pembroke, VA. Bill was married to Nancy Walker McEachern for the last 24 years of his life and was quite fond of his step daughter and son, Elizabeth and Edward.



He was well known in the Greenville real estate community owning his own property appraisal firm, Point Properties, for 40+ years. Bill was an avid tennis player with a winning way and even achieving number one in his age group several times into his 80's.



He was proud of his Scottish heritage and was well known to squeeze a nickel now and then. He was quite the social butterfly known for his sarcastic and sometimes inappropriate comments. What wonderful, entertaining stories he shared, which he loved to repeat often. There was always a joke and laugh when he was around. Life will be boring without him.



The family held a private service August 12th with Bill's ashes to be scattered at a place he dearly loved, Litchfield Beach, at a later date.









