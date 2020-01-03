|
|
William "Willie" Cannada
Greer - William "Willie" Cannada, 80, passed away January 3, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late John Luther and Annie Mariah Vaughn Cannada, he was a member of Heritage Chapel Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Joanne Brisontine Cannada of the home; three sons, Brent Cannada (Tammy) of Pickens, Eric Cannada (Tracie) of Dublin, Georgia and Bruce Cannada (Nancy) of Elgin; one brother, Jimmy Cannada (Lynn) of Greer; eight grandchildren, Keith Cannada (Katie), Briceton , Jon-Luke, Kate, Kylie, Addison and Ian Cannada, and Anna Cook (Jay); and two great-grandchildren, Griffin and Miller Cannada.
Mr. Cannada was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanette Cannada, one brother, Royce Cannada and a sister, Doris Black.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Keith Crow. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Heritage Chapel Baptist Church, 218 Alexander Road, Greer, SC 29650 or Greer Christian Learning Center, P.O. Box 2013, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020