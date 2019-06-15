|
William Carol "Bill" Gregg
Greenwood - William Carol "Bill" Gregg, 88, widower of Peggy Kilpatrick Mueller Gregg, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Carl Leland and Beatrice Mulinhill Gregg. He received his B.A. degree from Elon College and his Master's degree from Appalachian State University. Bill was a teacher and coach for more than fifty years in North Carolina and Tennessee, and taught algebra for the last ten years of his career at Piedmont Technical College. He was a very active member of the Royal Order of Jesters and attended First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are his children, Amy Humphrey (David) of Jefferson City, TN and Joel Gregg of Dandridge, TN; his stepchildren, Katherine Mueller (Kim Orcutt) of Anderson and Pat Mueller of Columbia; his sister, Mary Talley (Paul) of Easley; two grandchildren, John Humphrey and Sarah Humphrey; three step grandchildren, Hudson Orcutt, Beckett Orcutt and Grisham Orcutt; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gregg.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Brad Christie officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tommy Woods Scholarship Fund, PO Box 836, Eden, NC 27289.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on June 15, 2019