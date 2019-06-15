Services
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gregg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Carol "Bill" Gregg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Carol "Bill" Gregg Obituary
William Carol "Bill" Gregg

Greenwood - William Carol "Bill" Gregg, 88, widower of Peggy Kilpatrick Mueller Gregg, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born in Newark, NJ, he was a son of the late Carl Leland and Beatrice Mulinhill Gregg. He received his B.A. degree from Elon College and his Master's degree from Appalachian State University. Bill was a teacher and coach for more than fifty years in North Carolina and Tennessee, and taught algebra for the last ten years of his career at Piedmont Technical College. He was a very active member of the Royal Order of Jesters and attended First Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his children, Amy Humphrey (David) of Jefferson City, TN and Joel Gregg of Dandridge, TN; his stepchildren, Katherine Mueller (Kim Orcutt) of Anderson and Pat Mueller of Columbia; his sister, Mary Talley (Paul) of Easley; two grandchildren, John Humphrey and Sarah Humphrey; three step grandchildren, Hudson Orcutt, Beckett Orcutt and Grisham Orcutt; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gregg.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Brad Christie officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tommy Woods Scholarship Fund, PO Box 836, Eden, NC 27289.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now