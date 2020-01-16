|
|
William "Bill" Clyde Ross
Conestee - Bill Ross, 85, of Conestee, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bessie Road Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Griswald officiating.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service.
Cannon Funeral Home - See CannonByrd.com for additional information .
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020