William (Bill) Crosby

William (Bill) Crosby Obituary
William (Bill) Crosby

Simpsonville - William (Bill) Crosby, 74, died from IPF on April 9, at St Francis Hospital.

He was Tax Manager at Jackson Hewitt Five Forks.

He graduated from Clemson and his MBA from Clemson/Furman.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, daughter, Amy Jacob (Daniel), son, Craig (Laura) and 5 grandchildren, and his sister, Nancy Jackson (Holenger).

Bill was a member of St.Mary Magdalene Catholic Church where services will be held at future date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
