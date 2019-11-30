|
William Dale Phillips
Taylors - William Dale Phillips, 67, of Taylors, SC passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was the eldest son of the late William Franklin Glenn and Helen Faye Phillips.
William served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and retired from Baldor Electric Company after over 30 years of service. William was a graduate of Carolina High School and attended Greenville Technical College. A loving father and doting grandfather, he was an avid golfer, fisherman, skilled craftsman, and car enthusiast who enjoyed sharing his hobbies with his loved ones.
William is survived by a son, William Chase Phillips and his wife, Carolyn, of Greenville, and was lovingly known as "Papa" to his grandson, William Reeves Phillips. He is also survived by a brother, Barry Phillips of Charlotte, NC, and wife Rhonda; a sister, Jill Crook of Easley, and husband Jerry; a niece, Melyssa Phillips, and three nephews, Blake Phillips, Jayson Phillips, and Corey Crook, as well as their beloved families and children.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Phillips.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 5:00 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019