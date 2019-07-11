|
William "Bill" Drye Cromer
Simpsonville - William "Bill" Drye Cromer, 84, of Simpsonville, passed away on July 9, 2019. He is the son of Thomas H. and Annie Drye Cromer. Bill retired from the Greenville County School District in 2000.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Hudgens Cromer; his children, William "Bill" Drye Cromer, Jr. (Linda) and Deborah Scott; and his grandchildren, Ashley Scott and Brandon Scott. In addition to his parents, Bill is predeceased by his brother, Thomas H. Cromer, Jr.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to McCall Hospice House or the Greenville Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 11, 2019