Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Easley First United Methodist Church
115 W. First Avenue
Easley, SC
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Easley First United Methodist Church
115 W. First Avenue
Easley, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
1931 - 2019
William E. Gasque Obituary
William E. Gasque

Easley - William E. Gasque passed from this world to join his heavenly father on Friday November 15, 2019. He worked his entire adult life to prepare to meet our maker and savior Jesus Christ.

He was born in Marion, South Carolina. His parents were J. Ralph and Gertrude Victoria Gasque. He was a proud '55 graduate of The Citadel. He retired from Charleston County Public Works and spent many years volunteering with The Gideons and jail ministry.

He resided in Charleston until 2013, when he and his wife, Hiltrud Gasque relocated to Easley to be closer to their son. He is survived by a son, J. Michael Gasque (Susan) and a daughter, Denise Davidson (Kenneth) and 2 grandchildren, Aaron Gasque (Sarah) and Pierce Gasque and soon-to-be here great grandson, Hudson Pierce Gasque.

Memorial services will take place Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:00pm at Easley First United Methodist Church. Graveside services will follow at 2:30pm at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday from 11:30am - 12:45pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers and based on his deep and genuine faith in Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, please send donations to your local Easley Salvation Army, PO Box 2148, Easley, SC 29641; or Samaritan Health Clinic of Pickens County, 303 Dacusville Hwy., Easley, SC 29640.

Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
