William Earle (Bill) Henderson, Jr.
Greer - William Earle (Bill) Henderson, Jr. affectionately known as "Hindu" passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three daughters: Robin Aristides (Marios), Laura Laurence (Roger), and Mollie Handley; his grandchildren: Andreas Aristides (Rachel), Kathryn Kennedy, and William Kennedy. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and Clemson University. He owned and operated Gallery at Grove for 37 years.
