William Earle (Bill) Henderson Jr.
William Earle (Bill) Henderson, Jr.

Greer - William Earle (Bill) Henderson, Jr. affectionately known as "Hindu" passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; three daughters: Robin Aristides (Marios), Laura Laurence (Roger), and Mollie Handley; his grandchildren: Andreas Aristides (Rachel), Kathryn Kennedy, and William Kennedy. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and Clemson University. He owned and operated Gallery at Grove for 37 years.

For the full obituary go to www.mackeycenturydrive.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
