|
|
William Edward Jett
Greenville - William Edward Jett Sr., MD, 96, died February 7, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Peggy Moorhead Jett, and his parents Walter Edward and Clara Reeves Jett.
Jett attended Wofford College before graduating from USC College of Pharmacy, and MUSC with an MD degree. He was an original founder of North Hills Medical Clinics which he retired from in 1990. He was "American Board of Family Practice" certified.
During WWII, he served as a petty officer first class on the destroyer USS Halsey Powell. A member of Earle Street Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and choir member. Jett loved God's creations - people, nature, animals, and music. "Be slow to anger and quick to forgive" was his motto. He is survived by his son, Edward and his wife, Laura; grandson, Ian Flack of Marietta, GA; and his daughter Joni Jett of Greenville.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Earle Street Baptist Church, 225 W. Earle St., Greenville SC 29609, or your .
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020