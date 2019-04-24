|
|
William Edward Moore
Simpsonville - William Edward Moore, 80, of Simpsonville, husband of Shirley Jones Moore, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Simpsonville, he was a son of the late F. Beattie Moore and Sarah Evatt Moore. Mr. Moore was a member of First Baptist Church Simpsonville. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by two sons, Stephen and his wife, Valorie, and Stanley and his wife, Gloria, all of Simpsonville; and four grandchildren, Eric Moore (Victoria), Riley Moore, Zachary Moore (Leanne), and Sarah Trone (Benjamin).
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26 at 12:00 PM in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: The Missions Fund, FBC Simpsonville, 3 Hedge St, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019