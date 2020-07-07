William Ernest Buda
Taylors - William Ernest (Bill) Buda,75, of Taylors, South Carolina went home to be with his Lord & Savior on July 5, 2020. Bill was born on March 27, 1945 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to William and Paula Buda. He married the former Eileen Gilders of Oxford, England on December 24, 1970 in Tampa, Florida. and served honorably in the United States Air Force for three and a half years during the Viet Nam War, where he met his wife while stationed in England. He was employed with Texaco Inc/Star Enterprise/Motiva Enterprise for thirty two and a half years, retiring in 2002. He was raised in Tampa, Florida and attended the University of Florida before graduating from the University of Tampa. Bill was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Bill was an inspiration and joy to everyone he met. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events and other activities. Bill cherished spending time with friends and family in Tampa as well as South Carolina.
Bill is survived by his mother, Paula Landrigan; son, Jason W. Buda and wife Elaine, of Savannah, GA; step-daughter Susan S. Harper and husband, Graeme of Oxford, England; two grandsons, Jackson W. Buda and Mark A. Harper; two granddaughters, Kathleen E. Buda and Faye A. Charlton and her husband Andy; great-grandsons: Theo and Elliot Charlton and Seth Harper; brother, Robert F. Buda and wife Wanda; two nephews R. Andrew Buda and wife Veronica; Eric P. Buda; one niece, Natalie B. Smith, husband Alan and their two daughters, Sicily V. Smith and Alani I. Smith.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen E. Buda and father, William Buda.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday July 17, 2020 at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, South Carolina 29621 with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association.
