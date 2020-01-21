|
William Eugene Doan
Greenville - William Eugene Doan, 88, husband of Carolyn V. Doan, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1931 in Greenville, SC to the late Herman and Ruth Doan.
William was a Korean War Veteran and served in the U.S. Navy for 14 years. He was a member of Lee Road Baptist Church, as well as an active member of Taylors Lodge 345 where he served as secretary for 14 years. He was also a member of Hejaz Shrine, Arr Squadon as well as Cincinnati Hejaz Road Runners.
William was the owner of Bill's Stamps and Engraving. One of his favorite things to do was go riding in the mountains.
William is survived by his lovely wife Carolyn, as well as 4 children: Lynette Stanley (Wayne), Tony Doan (Tricia), Bradley Doan, and Tammy Holtzclaw (Chris); 7 grandchildren: Amanda Carver (Josh), Timothy Mills (Micki), Brittany Sprayberry (Justin), Kristi Hibbs (Zack), Bradley Doan (Brittney Nixon), Sydney LaVerne (John), Drew Doan (Amanda). He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday January 24, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations, at 311 Century Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 from 12pm-12:45pm, followed by a funeral service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Graceland East Memorial Park at 2206 Woodruff Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice/Alvin McCall House at 1836 West George Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020