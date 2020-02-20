|
William Francis Dolan, Jr.
Greenville - William Francis Dolan, Jr., 86, husband of the late Jane Pressly Dolan, died Wednesday February 19, 2020. He was affectionately know to his grandchildren as "Bull" or "Granddad Bill".
Born February 16, 1934 in Griffin, GA, he was the son of the late William Francis Dolan, Sr. and Lounell Gammon Dolan.
Mr. Dolan was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville.
After his father died, Cedartown, GA became home for him, his brother and his mother. He graduated from Cedartown High School in 1951 where he enjoyed playing on the football team. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in Textile Engineering. He was a diehard War Eagle. Bill began his career in textile chemicals where he remained for ten years. He then joined Phillips Fibers for seven years, moving to Greenville in 1967. Following his career with Phillips Fibers he became an independent textile yarn manufacturers' representative in 1974, and represented many yarn manufacturers as the textile industry evolved. Bill retired at the age of 78.
From his 30's until his mid 70's, he was a ranked amateur tennis player. He loved traveling throughout the southeast and the state, playing in various tennis tournaments with his long time tennis doubles partner, Nelson Arrington. This ranked team went to the Volvo National Tennis Championship in 1990 where they were finalists.
He enjoyed many trips to New York City with his family. He always enjoyed listening to Irish music, particularly from his friend Jimmy Byrne. He also had many friendships he developed at the "Old Stand", eventually moving to P.J. Clarke's. In his retirement years, he enjoyed meeting with friends often at the round table for cocktails and spending Sundays with his favorite bartender, Brandi, at the Liberty Taproom. He loved to play the kazoo. He carried one in his pocket, and regularly entertained friends with his musical talent. Up until his death, he was a walking encyclopedia, giving him the name "Detail Dolan".
He married the love of his life, Jane Pressly Robertson in 1960. Together they raised three children, Ellis Robertson Yost (Mike), Anna Dolan Foster (Robin), and Reece A. Robertson, Jr., all of Greenville; grandchildren, Pressly Yost Roberts, Katie Yost, Madison Foster, Dolan Foster; and great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Jane Roberts.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph A. Dolan.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel.
Memorials may be made to , 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607 in memory of his beloved wife, Jane or to the .
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020