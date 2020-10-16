William "Bill" Franklin Crumley
Simpsonville - William "Bill" Franklin Crumley, 83, husband of Ann Hamilton Crumley, of Simpsonville, died Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Born in Gainesville, GA, he was the son of the late Howard and Vandora Black Crumley.
Bill was a graduate of Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA. He received a Bacelor of Science degree in Textiles from Georgia Tech and attended UNC at Chapel Hill for professional textile management education. Companies that he worked for include Milliken, Fieldcrest, Cannon, and JP Stevens. He retired as Executive Vice President of Operations from WestPoint Stevens.
In addition to his wife of 62 years, survivors include daughter, Shawn Crumley Lawless; son, Frank Crumley and his wife, Jane Thomas; sisters Sue Crumley and Jennifer Parnell and her husband, Miller; grandchildren, Shane Lawless and Sara Lawless; and step-grandchildren, Alex Thomas and Mara Thomas.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
