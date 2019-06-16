|
Mr. William Fred (Bill) Stoddard, Sr., 96, a resident of Union, SC for 50 years, died on June 11, 2019, at Presbyterian Communities of SC-Clinton. Mr. Stoddard was born on October 30, 1922, at Owings, SC. He was the son of the late Fred Stewart and Theresa Darby Stoddard.
Mr. Stoddard was employed for most of his career in the life insurance industry in management and sales. He was a 'cradle Presbyterian' and a member for fifty years of First Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in Union (now Union Presbyterian Church). He served the church in many capacities including Deacon, Elder, teacher of the Anderson Bible Class, and as moderator of both The Presbytery of the Piedmont (now Foothills) and Providence Presbytery. Elected as a commissioner to the 204th Presbyterian Church (USA) General Assembly, he traveled to Milwaukee in 1992 to faithfully serve his church and Christ. His eight years of service as a trustee of Thornwell, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) affiliated home for children in Clinton, was one of his most rewarding life experiences.
Mr. Stoddard was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Doris Senn Stoddard and his oldest son William Fred Stoddard, Jr.. He is survived by a son and daughter, James Alan Stoddard (Christie) of Greenville, and Peggy S. Perrow (Moss) of Cameron; daughter-in-law, Marilyn S. Stoddard of Union; four grandsons, William Bryson Stoddard of Charleston, Adam Holman Perrow (Stacey) of Charlotte, Stewart Moss Perrow (Betsy) of St. Matthews and Steven Neal Stoddard of Reidville; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances S. Coleman of Fountain Inn; and brothers, Jerry Stoddard of Laurens, Carl Stoddard of Raleigh, and Ray Stoddard of Owings; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. Jim Caprell and the Rev. Sanders Read at Owings Presbyterian Church in Owings, SC on June 17, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in his memory to Thornwell, 302 South Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325, or to Presbyterian Communities of SC-Clinton, 801 Musgrove St., Clinton SC 29325.
