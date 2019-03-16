|
William G. Goodwin, Jr.
Greer - William Glenn Goodwin, Jr., 65, husband of Wanda Goodwin, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born in Dillon, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Anne Reid Goodwin.
Mr. Goodwin enjoyed his family and grandchildren and was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 12 years, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Goodwin, and Emily Rork and husband, Colin; two stepchildren, Stephanie Atkins and husband, Tripp, and Brandon Satterfield and wife, Jessica; five grandchildren, Lilly Kate Seaborn, Cole Atkins, Ellis Atkins, Selah Satterfield, and Micah Satterfield; and a sister, Susan Hall and husband, Howard.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Greer followed by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 705 Anderson Ridge Rd., Greer, SC 29651.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 16, 2019