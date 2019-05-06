|
William "Bill" H. Dill
Taylors - William Hubert Dill, 86, of Taylors, husband of Doris Vaughn Dill for 64 years died May 4, 2019.
Born in Highland, South Carolina on February 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Hubert and Myrtle Robertson Dill. Graduated from Jordan High School in the class of 1950. He was a graduate of North Greenville College and Clemson A&M College. After graduating from Clemson A&M College in 1958 he began working for J P Stevens. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, deacon and taught Sunday School classes for 50 years at several Southern Baptist churches. Recently he was a resident of Linville Courts at the Cascades Verdae Assisted Living. Bill was a loving and kind husband, Dad, PaPa, and Pop. Everyone always had kind words to say about him. He loved his work in textiles for many years. He held several management positions. He retired as a Vice President with JPS Textile Group after 41 years. He served on the board of directors of Travelers Rest Bank and was a US Army Korean Veteran. He was well respected by all.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Doris are daughters, Cindy and her husband Charles Duncan, Jr. of Taylors, Beth and her husband Reverend Henry Simmons of Moncks Corner; grandsons, Charles (Rhonda) Duncan, III of Taylors, Brad (Audrey) Duncan of Greenville, Will (Erin) Simmons of Lakewood, Colorado; granddaughter, Amy Simmons of Astoria, New York and great-grandchildren, Andrew Duncan, Mikayla Duncan and Dagny Simmons.
Mr. Dill was predeceased by a sister, Rebecca Cudd.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the chapel at The Wood Mortuary, Greer, SC with Reverend Henry Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park, Duncan, SC.
Pallbearers will be Charles Duncan, III, Brad Duncan, Will Simmons, Ricky Vaughn, Danny Vaughn and David Cudd.
The family will receive friends 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home of the daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Charles Duncan.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29650.
Arrangements by The Wood Mortuary at 300 West Poinsett Street, Greer, SC 29650.
Published in The Greenville News on May 6, 2019