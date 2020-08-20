William "Bill" Hannon Glickman



Greenville - William "Bill" Hannon Glickman, 75, passed away on August 19, 2020 after an extended illness. Bill was born on June 28, 1945.



He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kirsten; his son, Gary Glickman, of Greenville; his daughter, Stacy Fialkow (Emanuel) of Atlanta; his stepdaughter, Karlyn Salter (Russell) of Greer; his grandchildren, Ethan, Samuel, Sydney, & Isaac Fialkow and Harris Salter; his sister, Sandy Mannis, Jacksonville, Fl; and nieces, Caren Evans and Debra Stolinsky.



Bill graduated from Greenville High School and then Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia. He returned to his beloved hometown. He founded and served as CEO of Dependable Drum Company.



Bill loved good food, good music and good times. He would do anything for anybody. He will be remembered for his generosity. He always enjoyed tailgating and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.



Funeral Services will be held graveside at Beth Israel Cemetery on August 21, 2020 with Rabbi Marko officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations made be sent to Congregation Beth Israel or a charity of your own choice in his memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store