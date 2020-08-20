1/
William Hannon "Bill" Glickman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Hannon Glickman

Greenville - William "Bill" Hannon Glickman, 75, passed away on August 19, 2020 after an extended illness. Bill was born on June 28, 1945.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kirsten; his son, Gary Glickman, of Greenville; his daughter, Stacy Fialkow (Emanuel) of Atlanta; his stepdaughter, Karlyn Salter (Russell) of Greer; his grandchildren, Ethan, Samuel, Sydney, & Isaac Fialkow and Harris Salter; his sister, Sandy Mannis, Jacksonville, Fl; and nieces, Caren Evans and Debra Stolinsky.

Bill graduated from Greenville High School and then Emory University in Atlanta, GA. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia. He returned to his beloved hometown. He founded and served as CEO of Dependable Drum Company.

Bill loved good food, good music and good times. He would do anything for anybody. He will be remembered for his generosity. He always enjoyed tailgating and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.

Funeral Services will be held graveside at Beth Israel Cemetery on August 21, 2020 with Rabbi Marko officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be sent to Congregation Beth Israel or a charity of your own choice in his memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
Beth Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
My prayers are with the family. I know he will be missed.
Kim Moreno
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved