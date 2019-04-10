Services
William Henry "Bill" Grahl Jr.

William Henry "Bill" Grahl Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Henry Grahl Jr.

Easley - William "Bill" Henry Grahl, Jr., husband of Brenda Riddle Grahl, of Easley, passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born in Laurenburg, NC, he was the son of the late William Grahl Sr., and Clara Ballard Grahl.

Mr. Grahl served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, William Christopher Grahl (Tina); two daughters, Lori Vance (Alan), and Paige Lambert (Jerry); grandchildren, Erin (Jamie), Ashlee (Todd), Jordan, Grant, Anna Grace, Chelsea (Zach), Bronte (Garrett), and Dustin; four great grandchildren, Rylee, Grady, Adalyn, and Raiden; a sister, Kay Johnson and special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center, 104 Innovation Drive, Greenville, SC, 29607.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019
