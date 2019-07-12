Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakdale Baptist Church
6724 Highway 24
Townville, SC
William Henry Stone Jr. Obituary
William Henry Stone, Jr.

Fair Play - William Henry Stone, Jr., 74, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Born in Laurens, SC, he was the son of the late William Henry Stone, Sr. and Johnnie Blanche Huey Stone. He served in the Army National Guard. Henry retired from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and later worked for the Anderson County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Divver Masonic Lodge # 349, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10, and Oakdale Baptist Church.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 24 years, Tracey Stone; sons, Tony Stone, Jason Stone, and Carter Stone; daughter, Emma Stone; grandson, Jordan Stone; granddaughter, Ashlin Stone; and nephew, DeWayne Stone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Eddie Stone.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13th, at Oakdale Baptist Church conducted by Dr. David Blizzard and Rev. Tim Marcengill. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the home of Buddy and Margie Rice, 118 Bolt Road, Townville.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Oakdale Baptist Church Building Fund, 6724 Highway 24, Townville, SC 29689.

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 12, 2019
