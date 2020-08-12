1/1
William "Mack" Hunt
William "Mack" Hunt

Greenville - William "Mack" Hunt, 82, of Greenville, South Carolina was born July 4, 1938 in West Monroe, Louisiana. Left this world to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020.

William "Mack" Hunt was a wonderful man who loved and was loved, is missed, and will always be remembered. Our "Pops," as he liked to be called by his grandchildren, was a devoted husband to Penny, father to Bill and Stephen, and grandfather to Coley and Townes. Mack was well-loved for his calm and steady presence, warmth and kindness, and sense of humor. Mack was an avid golfer and cherished having his sons together to play (and often win) their annual "Hunt Cup."

Mack was born and raised with his sister Sue in West Monroe, Louisiana where his parents owned a flower shop. He loved to recount stories of growing up in West Monroe -- especially cherished is the story of his childhood dog meeting him each day at school to walk him home. Being a proud Louisianan, he was a devoted LSU Tiger fan and luckily was able to see the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship. He and Penny especially loved New Orleans and would never miss a chance to eat at Commander's Palace.

Mack received degrees in Chemical Engineering and Business from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from Loyola of New Orleans. He spent over 30 years working for Monsanto and moving through a career path that took him and his family from Louisiana to Arkansas, Iowa, Connecticut, Ohio and a special 17 years in St. Louis. Along the way, they made the best of friends. At retirement, Mack and Penny moved to their beloved DeBordieu on the SC coast where they spent 14 years making more dear friends. Then choosing Greenville, SC as home close to family.

Mack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Penny Meredith Hunt from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his two sons, William Bryan Hunt (Tricia) of Dallas, TX; Stephen Meredith Hunt (Anna) of Greenville, SC and his two precious grandchildren, Coley and Townes Hunt; his sister Sue Hardin and her son Skip Hardin (Vicki) of Columbia, SC.

Their friends have made the story of their lives.

An avid golfer who loved the challenge.

A life well lived.

Service to honor Mack's life to be held at a future date.

In memory donations can be made to Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church - 741 Cleveland St, Greenville SC 29601 (864) 233-6309






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
