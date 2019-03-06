Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Graceland Cemetery, West
William James Mathis Obituary
William James Mathis

Pauline - William James Mathis, 81, widower of Gail Elizabeth Blackstock Mathis, of Pauline, died Monday, March 4, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late William George and Viola Maude Ingle Mathis.

William served in the United States Army and was an employee of Duke Energy.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeanette Mathis Lyczek (Peter) of Inman; and two grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Lyczek Yang (Joey) and Alexander James Lyczek.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, William was preceded in death by a son, Randy Mathis.

The graveside service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, West. The family will meet at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to travel to the cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
