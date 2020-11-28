1/1
William LeRoy "Bill" Palmer
William LeRoy "Bill" Palmer

Kingsport, TN - William LeRoy "Bill" Palmer, DMin, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in his home at Asbury Place Kingsport, TN at 99 years of age. He was a World War II veteran and member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport. Born on August 17, 1921 in Prowers County, Colorado, Bill was the eldest child of the late William Ellis and Mary Agnes (Wells) Palmer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ellen Bourne Palmer; their three children, Joy (Mrs. Lee) McConnell of Kingsport, David William (Betty) Palmer of Charleston, SC, and Mary Ellen (Mrs. David) Andrews of Westerville, OH; four granddaughters, Laura McConnell, Ashley McConnell (Mrs. Alan) Hobbs, Katie Bourne Palmer, and Sarah Palmer Andrews; two great-grandchildren, Mac and Emeline Hobbs; and sister, Irene DePalma of Plainfield, NH. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. Col. Lyle F. Palmer.

The family will have a private military graveside service at Mountain Home National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Go to Hamlett-Dobson website to view the full obituary.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
